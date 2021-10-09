Thurles Sarsfields crowned Tipperary Under 19A hurling champions

Thurles Sarsfields are the county Under 19 hurling champions after a beating St Mary’s Clonmel 0-18 to 0-12 in the final at Leahy Park in Cashel.

Points from Liam McCormack and Tommy Maher ensured Sarsfields build up an easily lead that they kept throughout the game.

Peter McGarry rallied the southerners and led the way firing over some good scores ably assisted by good play from Tadhg Condon and Ruairi Leahy but the cathedral town side had a number of match winners.





Centre back James Armstrong, Conor Fogarty and Darragh Stakelum among others ensured Sarsfields had enough hurling to edge 0-15 to 0-10 up at the second half water break and from there there was only one winner.

Captain Paddy Creedon was thrilled with the effort and application of skill his teammates played with:

“Everyone is pushing on in the grades, we’ve a few lads playing Senior B and junior, so everyone is pushing in to the senior ranks already.

“When you’re playing with the senior teams you just try and give off the experience you’ve learned from that and try give it to other lads who haven’t played there yet.”

The Thurles man noted how tough a battle the game was with the South champions:

“We just tried to out work them at the end of the day and that’s what we did.

“It ended up as who wanted it more in the end, it wasn’t really a hurling game so we were just happy with the result.”