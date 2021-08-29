Thurles Sarsfields & Borrisileigh impress as county hurling championships continue today

It was a busy evening of county hurling in Tipperary yesterday with four games in the Dan Breen championship taking place.

Éire Óg Annacarty beat Upperchurch Drombane 18 points to 17 in Dundrum whilst at the same time in Holycross, JK Brackens overcame Moycarkey Borris on a final score of 1-16 to 1-13.

Earlier on in Moneygall, Borrisileigh were 2-24 to 0-15 winners over Roscrea.





Elsewhere, 5 goals helped Thurles Sarfields get the better of Drom-Inch on a final score of 5-19 to 1-23.

Speaking to Tipp FM after the game, Thurles selector Brendan Carroll was happy with his players:

“A good attitude and we’ve a good mix there. We’ve lads trying to make the team for the first time and lads trying to stay on the team so you’ve a good mix and they’ve gelled well together.

“So far everybody seems to be gelling well from the management through to the team and the panel and the subs and everybody else so yeah, all good so far.”

A further 11 games across the three grades takes place today in the county hurling championships.

There’s two games in the Dan Breen, Nenagh Eire Og and Kilruane MacDonaghs meet in Toomevara at 1 whilst Mullinahone meet West champions Clonoulty/Rossmore at 2 o’clock in Clonmel.

There’s six games in the Seamus O’Riain today with Lorrha against St. Mary’s first up at 12 o’clock in Templemore.

At 1.30, Carrick Swan meet Thurles Sarsfields B and Gortnahoe-Glengoole play Ballina.

At 5.30, Burgess play Kiladnagan B whilst Newport play Templederry Kenyons at the same time.

Before that though at half-past-4, Portroe meet Cashel King Cormacs in The Ragg.

We’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM with thanks to Tipperary County Council.

There’s three games taking place in the Intermediate championship today.

First up at 5.30pm in Fethard, Golden-Kilfeacle take on Kilsheelan-Kilcash.

At 6pm in Holycross, Carrick Davins take on Moneygall whilst at 6.30pm in Clonoulty, Drom-Inch B meet Cappawhite.

Saturday’s Seamus O’Riain results:

Sean Treacys 0-19 Killenaule 0-19

Clonakenny 1-21 Silvermines 2-18

Saturday’s Intermediate championship results:

Ballingarry 3-20 Arravale Rovers 1-11

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 2-20 Ballybacon/Grange 1-16

Moyne/Templetouhy 1-26 Borrisokane 2-14

Boherlahan Dualla 2-15 Moyle Rovers 2-8