Thurles locals and councillors celebrate Kerry Condon’s BAFTA win

Locals in Tipperary say it’s like they’ve won the All-Ireland after Thurles native Kerry Condon won a BAFTA.

The Thurles native was chosen as Best Supporting Actress for her part in The Banshees of Inisherin.





As well as locals, councillors of the Thurles Municipal District celebrated Kerry Condon’s BAFTA win at their monthly meeting.

Cllr. Seamus Hanafin stated that Kerry’s mother, Chiari Condon, thanked the Thurles MD for a letter they had previously sent Kerry to congratulate her on her BAFTA and Oscar nominations, and that Kerry was “delighted” to receive it.

Cllr. Peggy Ryan paid homage to the Ursuline Thurles, the school Kerry attended, for fostering artistic development and nourishment in the Tipp actress.

Locals in Tipperary say they’re delighted for Kerry:

“We actually watched it the other night, I enjoyed it. I thought she was very good.”

“Great achievement. It’s like winning the All-Ireland final. Good to see Irish going to far in an industry held by the yanks.”

“Brilliant altogether, and she deserves it. I thoroughly enjoyed it. That’s her name made now.”

In Kerry’s acceptance speech, she thanked the cast and crew and also took time to mention those at home.

“”I have to thank my family in Ireland. They were always at the other end of the phone all through the years keeping me company. I love you so much, thank you. I have to thank my horses and my dogs because they’ve shown me so much love and gave me so much meaning in my life. I’m really, really grateful, thanks a million.”

Meanwhile, Nenagh’s Daryl McCormack was nominated for leading actor for his role in “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” and in the Rising Star Category.

Unfortunately, he didn’t take home any awards this time around, as Austin Butler and Emma Mackey picked up the wins in their respective categories.