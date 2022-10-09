Thurles company named Business of the Year 2022 at Tipp Chamber Awards

Ryan’s Cleaning, Waste and Recycling were the big winners at this year’s Tipperary Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.
The black-tie event took place at Hotel Minella this weekend, and saw the family-based Thurles cleaning and recycling company named as Business of the Year 2022, as well as taking home two more awards for their workplace wellbeing and energy management.
The winners for each prestigious category were announced with a great spread of industries and locations all across the premier county.
At the prize-giving ceremony, writer and comedian Pat Shortt was honoured with The President’s Award.
Full list of winners:
- The Social Enterprise of the Year award: Down Syndrome Tipperary.
- CSR Community Impact Award: Showground Shopping Centre Clonmel.
- Best in Workplace Wellbeing, Diversity and Inclusion Award: Ryans Cleaning Waste and Recycling Thurles.
- The Skillnet Employer of the Year Award: Talbot Hotel Clonmel.
- The Start Up of the Year Award: The Lunch Bag.
- The Energy Management Leadership Award: Ryans Cleaning, Waste and Recycling Thurles.
- The AgriBusiness Award: SAP Nurseries Cahir.
- The Digital Transformation Award: Tipperary Tourism.