The first semi-final of this year’s Under 21A county hurling tournament has concluded for today.

Mid champions Thurles Sarsfields were up against West champions Cashel King Cormacs in Dundrum.

The full-time score saw Thurles win on a scoreline of 15 points to 13.





All proceeds from the game will go towards the Dillon Quirke Foundation.

Meanwhile, in football, last night’s West Under 21B Football Final ended with Galtee Rovers beating Aherlow 2-11 to 2-8.