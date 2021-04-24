Three tries for Tipperary duo see’s Ireland beat Italy in Women’s Six Nations

Ireland defeated Italy this afternoon to secure 3rd place in this year’s Women’s Six Nations.

Tipperary’s Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe enjoyed an impressive first start, scoring two tries for Adam Griggs’ side.

Using her experience from seven’s rugby, the former Clanwilliam player slalomed through the Italian defence for her first try before scoring her second try whilst the clock was in the red to end the game.





Fellow Tipperary native Dorothy Wall, of Fethard, opened up the scoring in the 8th minute with a powerful finish following a quickly taken penalty from Stacey Flood.

Ireland ran out 25 points to 5 winners over the Italians to end this season’s campaign.