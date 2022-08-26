Three Tipperary women gearing up for AFLW opening weekend

Three Tipperary women are gearing up for round one of the new AFLW season.

Cahir’s Aisling McCarthy has been named at half-back for the West Coast Eagles as they take on Port Adelaide at 6.10am Irish time on Saturday.

Her former Tipperary ladies football teammate Orla O’Dwyer will be looking to build on her All-Australian campaign last year with the Brisbane Lions.





They take on Fremantle on Sunday at 5.10am Irish time.

Meanwhile, Roscrea’s Megan Ryan will be hoping to make her AFLW debut on Saturday when her side Essendon face Hawthorn on Saturday at 10.10am Irish time.