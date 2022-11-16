Three Tipperary teams into Harty Cup knockout stages

Three out of four Tipperary teams have qualified for the knockout stages of the Harty Cup.

The group stage of the Under 19A schools hurling competition came to a conclusion this afternoon.

Nenagh CBS had a big 4-27 to 0-14 win over North Mon, however the result from the other game in their group mean they won’t be in the quarter-finals.





Nenagh needed CBC to beat De La Salle and that was looking likely until the final moments in Ardmore.

With CBC leading by three points, a last minute goal for De La Salle saw them earn a draw with CBC, meaning De La Salle go through in second place behind CBC whilst Nenagh are out.

The top two teams from each group go into the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Our Lady’s Templemore finished second to Thurles CBS in their group after the Templemore side defeated St. Francis’s College Rochestown 3-15 to 2-13.

Thurles CBS were already guaranteed top spot before this round of games.

Then, Ardscoil Rís’ 0-12 to 0-10 win over St. Flannan’s ensures that Cashel Community School will progress from their group in second place.