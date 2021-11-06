Three Tipperary teams in AIL action this afternoon

Three Tipperary teams are in AIL action today..

In Division 2A, Cashel are away to Queens University in Dub Lane at 2.30pm whilst at the same time, Nenagh Ormond travel to Derry to take on Rainey Old Boys in Hatrick Park.

Nenagh Ormond will be looking to continue the momentum they built following last weekend’s win over UL Bohemian, which was their first win of the season.





For Cashel, today’s outing is their first in two weeks as last weekend’s fixture with Rainey Old Boys was cancelled due to a covid situation within the Derry side’s camp.

Meanwhile in Division 2C, Clonmel welcome Midleton to Ardghaoithe also at 2.30pm.

Clonmel will be searching for their first win of the season following two draws and two defeats in their opening four games of the AIL campaign.