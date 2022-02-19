Three Tipperary men to get hands on Fitzgibbon Cup this afternoon

Three Tipperary men will get their hands on the Fitzgibbon Cup this afternoon.

This year’s final takes place in Carlow this afternoon between NUIG and UL at 3.15pm.

Each panel has three players from the Premier County.





NUI Galway’s squad includes Nenagh Eire Og’s Philip Hickey, Kiladangan’s Dara Flannery and Newport’s Daniel Carew.

Meanwhile for UL, Holycross/Ballycahill’s Bryan O’Mara is expected to line out at centre back, with Loughmore-Castleiney’s Ciarán Connolly in midfield and Moyne/Templetouhy’s Gearoid O’Connor at centre-forward.