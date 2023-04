All three Tipperary AIL teams are in action on the final day of the regular season.

In Division 2A, Nenagh Ormond are at home to UL Bohemian with a place in the playoffs already secured whilst Cashel host Navan in their last game of the season.

Meanwhile in Division 2C, Clonmel are away to Midleton, with a win guaranteeing Clonmel a place in the playoffs.





All three games get underway at 2.30pm.