It’s a big day in the AIL today with important points on offer for all three Tipperary teams.

In Division 2A, 3rd place Cashel welcome league leaders Queens University to Spafield.

Meanwhile Nenagh Ormond, who sit in 5th place, welcome second placed Blackrock College to New Ormond Park.





Elsewhere, Clonmel are at home to Bruff in Division 2C with the Tipp side just a point ahead of their opponents today.

All three games get underway at 2.30pm.