Three second-half goals secure fourth title in a row for Drom-Inch

Drom-Inch are county camogie champions for the fourth year in a row.

For a third year in a row they’ve beaten Clonoulty/Rossmore on a full-time score of 3-10 to 0-13.

Clonoulty led by four points at half-time but second half goals from Niamh Treacy, Eimear McGrath and Michelle Woodlock turned the game in favour to the reigning champions.





Drom took the lead for the first time in the 58th minute with a pointed free from Eimear McGrath then Michelle Woodlick’s goal in injury time secured the victory for Drom.

Drom will now go into the Munster semi-final to play De La Salle of Waterford.