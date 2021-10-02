Three groups to be decided today in Tipperary senior football championship

Three of the four groups in this year’s county senior football championship will be decided this afternoon, with five games down for decision.

First up at half-past-1 is the winner takes all group 3 affair between Ardfinnan and Arravale Rovers in Cahir.

The winner will progress from the group alongside Clonmel Commercials whilst the loser will be finished for the season.





Both teams have suffered big defeats to Clonmel this year but Tipperary football selector Tommy Twomey says both teams have the chance to move on:

“Both teams will have to put that behind them and really this is a one-off match now and both teams are on two points.

“Obviously Arravale have the worst score difference so a draw won’t do Arravale, Arravale have to win and sometimes that’s the best place to be going out into a game.

“There’s never anything much between Arravale and Ardfinnan so again it should be a close encounter.

“The game means a county quarter-final so there’s a lot at stake in this particular game.”

Then at five o’clock, the final games in group 1 and group 4 throw-in.

In Group 1, Aherlow and Upperchurch-Drombane meet in Golden in another winner takes all affair.

Elsewhere in that group, Moyle Rovers and Cahir contest a dead rubber in Clonmel, with Rovers guaranteed top spot in the group and Cahir guaranteed bottom.

In Group 4, Loughmore-Castleiney take on Rockwell Rovers in Holycross whilst JK Brackens meet Killenaule in Templetuohy.

Rockwell are guaranteed bottom place in the group whilst the other three teams can all still qualify for the knockout stages.

Meanwhile, in the intermediate football championship, Group 2 comes to a conclusion at 2 o’clock.

Fethard and Loughmore-Castleiney B meet in Littleton whilst New Inn hosts the battle of Clonmel Commercials B and Golden-Kilfeacle.

Loughmore must win to avoid bottom spot in the group, whilst the other three teams can all still qualify.

Elsewhere today, the county under 19 B hurling final takes place in Clonoulty at 2 o’clock.

That’s the meeting of Éire Óg/Sean Treacy and Holycross/Ballycahill.