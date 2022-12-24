Three ‘GOAL Mile’ charity runs will take place in Tipperary on Christmas day

Tipperary people are very generous when it comes to donating to charities.

That’s according to Eamon Sharkey Director of Fundraising, Marketing & Communications with GOAL who are holding their 40th annual GOAL Mile this Christmas.

The GOAL Mile is the charity’s biggest fundraiser of the year and raises much-needed funds to support those most in need in times of conflict or emergency.





Speaking to Tipp FM, Eamon said that the people of Tipperary are always very generous when it comes to charitable donations:

“We always have huge support across Tipp and it’s really hugely appreciated by all of us here at GOAL, but more than that actually, because the GOAL Mile can be done in person at one of these events, but also virtually, so even if there isn’t an event near you, a GOAL Mile near you, you can sign up, you can register and you can do your mile virtually with your own family or friends.

“We get absolutely enormous support across the county and it’s just reflective of the generosity and the compassion of people from Tipp.”

Three GOAL Miles will take place in Tipperary on Christmas day:

Ormond Castle, Castle Park, Castle St, Carrickbeg, Carrick-On-Suir, E32 CX59, Christmas Day, 11am

Fethard Townhall, Main St, Spitalfield, Fethard, Christmas Day, 12pm

Moyglass Sports and Leisure Centre, Knockanglass, Fethard, Christmas Day, 11am