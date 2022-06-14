A third man has been arrested in connection with Clonmel arson attack

A third man has been arrested in connection to a recent arson attack in Clonmel.

The two men that were arrested yesterday have been released from Garda custody without charge, and their files are being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The attack took place in the early hours of Wednesday the 25th of May, between 5am and 6am, at the Monvey, Northfields area located off the N24.





Investigating Gardaí wish to make a further appeal to any witnesses who may have information to make contact with Gardaí at Clonmel Garda Station or through the Garda Confidential Line.

Clonmel Garda Station:

052-6177640

Confidential Line :1800 666 111.