Templemore’s Saoirse Kelly honoured at National Garda Youth Awards

A North Tipp student has received Special recognition at this year’s National Garda youth Awards.

Templemore’s Saoirse Kelly was the only local recipient on the night, as she was honoured for saving the life of a young boy.

On July 8th this year, she carried out life-saving first aid on a boy that had been pulled from a local lake.





Her brave actions and composure in the face of such crisis meant that the child survived.

This year’s awards were presented by Deputy Commissioner, Anne Marie McMahon and Assistant Commissioner, Roads Policing and Community Engagement, Paula Hilman.

As part of the event the contributions were acknowledged of young people in a number of Garda Divisions inlcuding Dublin, Wicklow, Kerry, Cork, Wexford, Kildare, and Donegal.