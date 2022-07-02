Teams named ahead of huge day for Tipperary camogie

The Tipperary senior camogie team has been anemd ahead of today’s All-Ireland championship game with Cork.

Bill Mullaney’s side need a win against the Rebelettes in Pairc Uí Riinn at 4pm to have any chance of progressing to the knockout stages.

The team lines out with Áine Slattery in goals with Julieanne Bourke, Mry Ryan and Eimear Loughman in the full-back line.





Aoife McGrath is at centre-back with Clodagh Quirke and Mairead Eviston on the wings.

Sisters Ciardha and Caoimhe Maher partner in midfield whilst Casey Hennessy, Grace O’Brien and Ereena Fryday line out in the half forward line.

Eimear McGrath and Clodagh McIntyre are at either side of full-forward Cáit Devane.

Tipperary team to play Cork:

The Tipperary junior camogie side also have their last All-Ireland group game today.

Ray Delaney’s side take on Waterford in Walsh Park at 2pm.

A win for the Premier their would secure progression to the knockout stages.

Tipperary team to play Waterfprd: