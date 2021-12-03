Teams announced for final round of Miller Shield this weekend

The dates, times, venues and lineups for the final round of the Miller Shield have been released.

Both games take place on Saturday, starting at 11am in Boherlahan.

That’s the meeting of Mid Tipp, captained by Cathal Barrett, and the James Quigley led North Tipperary.





Then at 1pm in Cashel, the undefeated West side with Dillon Quirke as captain meet South Tipp led by Killenaule’s Ciarán O’Dwyer.

Admission for both games is free of charge but patrons are invited to make a donation to Scoil Chormaic, Cashel.

Squad’s for this weekend’s games:

Miller shield table heading into the final round: