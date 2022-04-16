Team named as Tipperary minor ladies football team eye Munster final spot

The Tipperary minor ladies football team has been named ahead of tomorrow’s Munster championship game against Cork.

Manager Derry Peters has named Eimear Looby in goals with a full-back line of Caoimhe Grace, captain Aofie Flynn and Lorna Ryan.

Grace Moloney is at centre-back with Katelyn Downey and Hazel Brennan either side of her.





Sarah Ryan and Neassa Towey partner in midfield whilst Eva Summer, Jill Johnston and Nora Martin make up the half-forward line.

Clara English, Sara Finnane and Nia Donovan complete the team in the full-forward line.

Throw-in is at 2pm on Sunday in Bansha, with a win guaranteeing Tipp a place in the Munster A final.

Tipperary squad to play Cork: