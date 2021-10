The Taoiseach will be visiting west Tipperary this afternoon as part of events to mark the centenary of the War of Independence.

He will be in Kilfeacle this afternoon as part of a commemoration organised by the Third Tipperary Old IRA Brigade.

The oration will be delivered by Mícheál Martin.





The Taoiseach will then make the trip to the Soloheadbeg Memorial at approximately 4.15pm, where he will meet with local Committee members.