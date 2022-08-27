Talbot hotel ‘thriving’ following rebrand and ease of Covid restrictions

The Talbot Hotel is thriving since it’s rebrand and the ease of Covid restrictions.

That’s according to the hotel’s sales and marketing manager, Laura Jones.

Since the Talbot Collection took over the Park Hotel Clonmel in early 2022, the premises has had refurbishments and an investment in training take the hotel to new heights.





Laura says the hotel has been playing catch-up on weddings this summer, and expects an equally busy autumn:

“There was some weeks there when we would be doing three or four weddings a week, which has been great.

“Just to see the smiles on the bride and groom’s faces to be able to have their special day after postponing it two, three, some four, or five times in the last number of years.

“It’s been great that we’ve been able to be part of their special day and be able to enjoy that celebration with them.

“We’re regional down here, it’s all big families, big farming backgrounds, so a typical wedding down here is 120 up. The average number for us in Clonmel would be about 150 – 160, and to have been restricted to 25 had been tough work.”