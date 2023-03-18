Swimming pool in Tipp Town confirms its closure every Sunday through March

The swimming pool in Tipperary Town has confirmed they will be closed every Sunday through March.

This follows issues earlier in the month whereby the Sean Treacy Memorial Swimming Pool was forced to close for a weekend due to staff shortages.

Council officials at the time had expressed their concern about this development and the lack of qualified staff to fill vacancies.





The Pool has posted the timetable for the month and will operate Monday to Saturday.

In order aid recruitment Tipperary county Council is offering a Lifeguard Course which will be delivered over 6 Sundays between April 2nd and May 14th.

The closing date to apply for the training course is March 26th.

For further course information:

Telephone: 087-8122175

Email: [email protected]