Sweeney: We would have done anything for Liam Kearns

Tributes are pouring in for the late Liam Kearns.

The former Tipperary and current Offaly football manager passed away suddenly on Sunday afternoon.

The 61-year-old Kerry native managed Tipperary between 2015 and 2019, leading the Premier to an All-Ireland semi-final in 2016.





Former Tipp goalkeeper Paul Fitzgerald has worked as a coach with Liam since 2015.

Speaking on Extra-Time with Ronan Quirke, Paul says Liam had a great way about him:

“He had a lot of good qualities, man management was definitely top of the list.

“His ability to read an opposition and prepare a team, pick holes and study opposition teams and get his matchups right but above all it came down to hard work.

“He was a straight talker, he told players what they needed to hear not maybe what they wanted to hear and for an inter county player that’s huge and players respected him for it in the long run.

“It was all based around hard work and work ethic but he knew when to have the craic too and players also really enjoyed being in his company because of that.

“He just had a great way about him.”

Current Tipperary captain Conor Sweeney described the news as ‘devastating’:

“What you saw was what you got with Liam.

“He was just a great man, on the field and off it and he meant so much to a lot of us in Tipp and he really has had a massive influence on our careers.

“On the field and off the field he was just a top man.

“That 2016 season he really had us eating out of the palm of his hand, we would have done anything for him, I think all the signs were there and the proof was there that year.”

