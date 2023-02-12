Support group of bereaved parents in Tipperary invited to February meeting

Support group Anam Cara is inviting bereaved parents in Tipperary to join their February meeting.

The group, which seeks to engage with anyone who has lost a child, continues to use a blended model and therefore this meeting will be available online also.

All bereaved parents in the county regardless of the age of the child or circumstances of death are welcome to The Horse & Jockey Hotel, Thurles at 7:15pm on Monday the 20th.





Registration is not required to attend and more information and contact details can be found on our website.

Anam Cara can be contacted on 085 2888888 or by email [email protected]