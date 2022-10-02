Super Sunday today at Tipperary Racecourse

Today is the biggest race day of the year for Tipperary Racecourse.

Super Sunday gets underway at 1.15pm with a Group 3 and three Grade 3 races taking place throughout the eight race card.

The featured race of the day is the Coolmore US Navy Flag Concorde Stakes at 2.25pm.





Speaking on Across The Line, Tipperary racecourse manager Andrew Hogan says today’s Arc de Triomphe in France will also add to an exciting day of racing:

“That adds to the day, we have the Arc on the big screen.

“I suppose a lot of people heading to Tipperary are National Hunt supporters.

“We have a great flat race on the day as well, it’s probably one of the best mixed cards in the world having a group three and having three graded races over jumps so it really caters for everything but definitely you’ll get a lot of people that will watch the Arc on the big screen as well.”