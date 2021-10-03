‘Super Sunday’ expected to excite at Tipperary Racecourse today

It’s ‘Super Sunday’ at Tipperary racecourse this afternoon.

An eight-race card goes to post there at 1pm.

The featured race of the day is the Grade 3 Horse & Jockey Hotel Hurdle at half-past-1, where the winner will receives €21000.





Tipperary Racecourse manager Andrew Hogan is expecting an exciting day of racing:

“Today is fantastic, our biggest day of the year here in Tipperary and we’re delighted to be welcoming people back for the first time in a long time.

“The three feature races are the Grade 3 novice hurdles, the Joe Mac novice hurdle, the Grade 3 Horse & Jockey Hotel Hurdle and the O’Dwyer steel Grade 3 novice chase.

“This day, some fantastic horses have won over the years going back as far as Istabraq and every year there seems to be a number of Cheltenham winners coming out of this card so we’re really excited today.”