This Sunday is the last opportunity for people to visit the sunflower farm in Cashel, while supporting a great cause.

Kingstown Sunflowers are raising money for the Irish Cancer Society and the National Orthopaedic Hospital in Cappagh.

The farm is open from 12 noon until 8pm and visitors are advised to wear suitable footwear and to bring a scissors to take home some of the stunning flowers.





To donate online, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundra…/kingstownsunflowerfield.

Eircode: E25C432.