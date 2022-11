It’s been a successful afternoon for Peake Villa as their top two sides recorded victories in the Munster Junior Cup.

Their B side had a 2-1 win over Vee Rovers earlier today in their 3rd round tie thanls to two Conor Murphy goals.

Then, their main team had a big win over St. Michael’s in their third round tie.





A header and a penalty from Pippy Carroll saw the Thurles side book their place into the next round after their 2-1 victory over the Tipp Town side.