Successful day for Dylan Slevin as Tipp man qualifies for two more Euro Tour events

Tipperary darts player Dylan Slevin has qualified for two PDC Euro Tour events today.

The Borrisokane native was in Hildesheim, Germany attempting to earn places at both the Belgian and Czech Darts open.

The 20-year-old successfully qualified for May’s Belgian Darts Open with wins over Luc Peters and Shaun Wilkinson.





Then later in the afternoon, wins over Luc Peters again and Daryl Gurney secured Dylan a place at the Czech Darts Open which takes place between the 12th and 14th of May.

Since turning pro, Slevin has now qualified for four Euro Tour events, with the first of those being the Austrian Darts Open on April 21st.