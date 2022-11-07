Success for Tipperary trained Greyhound at Irish Greyhound Laurels

It really was a night to remember in Curraheen Park on Saturday night as a massive crowd filled the Cork Stadium for a night of spectacular racing action.

Trained in Cloughjordan, Co. Tipperary by Patrick Guilfoyle, Good Cody (Definate Opinion-Soho Ark) ran out a very popular winner of the feature, the final of €30,000 to the winner Friends & Supporters of Cork Greyhound Racing Irish Greyhound Laurels.

As expected, it was Serene Ace who broke best as the early paced selection set a strong early pace. Good Cody was in a good position, turning second ahead of Swords Rex back in third.





Down the back straight, the front three opened up a nice lead on the fourth Droopys Edison. Ballymac Whispa and Galloping Sydney who found early trouble were out the back. Good Cody always looked dangerous heading down the back straight and the 5-1 winner loomed large between the final corners.

Finishing off well, Good Cody kept on strongly to land the feature, making it a memorable night for Tipperary owner John Kennedy Jnr and all connected with this brilliant champion.

Ballymac Whispa came from well off the pace, showing massive gears to finish second, and just three quarters of a length back, in 28.20. Swords Rex ran a huge race from a terrible draw to finish third, just a head behind the runner-up.

Cuanlee Women’s Refuge won the Charity Nominators Draw, winning a magnificent €5,000 – all thanks to the wonderful display of the Patrick Guilfoyle trained Good Cody.