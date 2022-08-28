Students and teachers in Tipperary encourages to get Young Scientist entries in as deadline approaches

Students and teachers across Tipperary are being reminded that the deadline to enter the BT Young Scientist is approaching.

Project entries for the 2023 competition be submitted by the 26th of September and the only criteria is that you are a second-level students aged between 12 and 19.

This year it returns as an in-person event for the first time in three years.





Students from Tipp will be in the running to win over 200 prizes with the overall winner taking home €7,500 and getting to represent Ireland at the European Union Contest for Young Scientists.

More information is available on the BT young Scientist website.