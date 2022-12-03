Strong Tipperary connection to Monaleen side to face Roscrea on Sunday

Familiar faces will be on opposite sides on the sidelines in tomorrow’s Munster intermediate hurling final.

Roscrea take on Monaleen in Páirc Uí Rinn at 1pm, with two former Tipperary team mates in charge of either side.

The Tipperary men are managed by Liam England whilst Toomevara’s Eoin Brislane is in charge of the Limerick champions.





Monaleen have a strong Tipperary contingent involved in their backroom team, something Eoin Brislane told Tipp FM about:

“Trevor Galvin is our coach who we inherited form Ballincollig in Cork. he’s married to a Toomevara woman Anita O’Meara.

“Myself and Trevor have been working together for the last 13 years believe it or not.

“Then you have Kevin Cummins who’s our goalkeeping coach, Kevin hurled with Toomevara all his life.

“Paul Treacy, another Toomevara man, first cousin of Tommy Dunne, he’s our S+C coach.

“Then we have Dermot Gleeson, a Ballinahinch man, he’s our backs coach and selector so there’s a good crew of us there.”

We’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM with thanks to Roscrea Fuel Cash & Carry Benamore , Roscrea.