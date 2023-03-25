Strictly come dancing event to be held next week for South Tipperary Hospice

A strictly come dancing event will be held next week for South Tipperary Hospice.

It will take place on Friday 31st of March in Hotel Minella and the funds raised will go to support the work being done by the service.

Event organiser, Gráinne Vaughan, who is also a committee member, says that while the HSE contribute, the vast amount of funds are raised by the goodwill of local communities.





One of the participants is local man Joe McNamara, who says he is taking part in memory of his three friends he lost to cancer :

“My understanding of hospice was that it was for dealing with cancer patients, my eyes are after being opened wide.

“I just feel this would be a small gesture given back by me to three of my friends, they are three of a best friends so that the reason I am taking part… my interest would be sport Gaa, football, hurling, soccer. Myself and Grainne had a great time back in 2016 and I really enjoyed it and all the other couples were great and some of them are still my really great friends now.”

Tickets are on sale now.