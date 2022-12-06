Strep A “easily treatable”, despite UK deaths, says Nenagh GP

The basics are important when it comes to treating Strep A, according to a Nenagh GP.

Dr Pat Harrold says that like any illness, staying hydrated and rested is the key to getting over a Strep A infection.

There has been more awareness around the illness in recent days with 9 children in the UK reported to have died from the infection, including a five-year-old girl in Northern Ireland.





Dr Harrold says that while it can lead to many other health conditions, it is an easily treatable illness.

“Now the good thing about this is we’re so used to talking about viruses, this is actually a good old fashioned bacteria and penicillin clears it very fast.

“So it is one of these ones we can do a lot about. I mean so many times in the last few weeks I’ve been saying the usual business of keeping hydrated, keeping the temperature down, the important stuff and everybody’s looking for a tablet, but in this case, if it is scarlet fever, or it is a streptococcal infection, a penicillin will clear it.

Dr Harrold also says that parents don’t need to be too worried if their kids do get Strep A and there are a few things they can watch out for in their kids.

“I suppose it can live happily in your throat but if you feel run down or sick, the big one is scarlet fever.

“Now scarlet fever is rare enough, I’ve very rarely seen it in my career. But it starts generally with a headache, a sore throat and a temperature, and then about a day later they get these spots and the spots are red and they’re really tiny on the skin, and the kids skin feels like sandpaper, it actually feels rough.”