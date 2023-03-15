Stapleton: Tipperary may rotate players at full-back all year

Tipperary may not be looking for a set full back under Liam Cahill, according to former Tipp defender Paddy Stapleton.

So far this year, both Michael Breen and Bryan O’Mara have featured in the number three jersey for the senior hurlers.

Paddy Stapleton believes Liam Cahill will be looking at rotating his defenders based on matchups with opposition forwards.





The Borrisileigh club man outlined his thoughts on Extra-Time with Ronan Quirke:

“You can have a structure where Mikey Breen is full back and he’s not moving no matter who comes in and whoever is centre back is not moving no matter who comes in to that area and everybody keeps their position.

“Limerick do it, Kilkenny did it, we did it for an awful lot of years as well but now there’s so much movement being created that I think Liam Cahill will base it on matchups and body types.

“(For example) Mikey Breen would be good on maybe Stephen Bennett whereas somebody else could be better on Dessie Hutchinson and they will follow them into those positions.”