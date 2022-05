It wasn’t to be for St. Michael’s in Saturday’s Munster Junior Cup final.

The Tipperary town side were aiming to win their 10th ever Munster crown but were beaten by Fairview Rangers.

The Limerick side ran out 3-0 winners over the Saints to win the cup in Turners Cross, Cork City.





St. Michael’s next outing will be the Tipperary Cup final next Friday against Wilderness Rovers.