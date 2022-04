St. Michael’s have progressed to the semi-final of the Munster Junior Cup.

The Tipp Town side defeated defending champions Aisling Annacotty in yesterday evening’s quarter-final on a final score of 3-1.

Goals for the Saints came from David Slattery, Ed O’Dwyer and Shane Ryan.





Michael’s now go on to the semi-final to play Cork side Coachford AFC.