St. Michael’s looking to keep Premier Division title race alive tonight

St. Michael’s drawing with Bansha Celtic may have cost the Saints the title according to a local soccer analyst.

Barry Ryan has been reflecting on the week that’s gone by as the TSDL Premier Division reaches it’s conclusion.

Michael’s are aiming for a 7th league title in a row but last Wednesday’s draw with Bansha Celtic followed by Sunday’s loss to Clonmel Town has handed the advantage over to Peake Villa.





Key players such as Jimmy Carr and David Slattery did not start against Bansha and Barry Ryan believes Michael’s may have taken their eye off the ball against their rivals:

“I’m very reluctant to criticise players that I’ve mentioned several times are the greatest players in the history of the TSDL but for me you don’t get tactical, you get your best team on the field.

“You’re in a run-in, this is a derby against Bansha, no team wants to turn you over more.

“They (St. Michael’s) only won 1-0 up in Bansha, a really tough game with a full strength team, so how they thought the 11 that took the pitch would get the job done is beyond me.

“I think that’s something that I’ve never seen from a St. Michael’s team, they always treat that game massively but in the run-in with 3 or 4 games to go, it’s full-tilt.

“With the players that were out and were injured, for Jimmy Carr and Slatts to also be on the bench, I think they took a massive chance and I think it’s going to cost them the title.”

St. Michael’s are away to Clonmel Celtic tonight, with kick-off set for 7.15pm.

A Celtic win would end the Saints hopes of winning the league.