St. Michael’s aiming for place in an eight ever FAI Junior Cup final this weekend

A Tipperary soccer club is just one game away from an FAI Junior Cup final this weekend.

St. Michael’s travel to Ferrycarrig Park in Wexford on Sunday at 2pm to play Gorey Rangers in their semi-final clash.

The winners will play the winners of Newmarket Celtic and Ballynanty Rovers in this year’s FAI junior Cup final.





Local soccer analyst Barry Ryan says the venue of Sunday’s semi-final could favour the Tipp Town side:

“It’s a massive game and Gorey warmed up for it with a 2-0 win in the Wexford Cup on Sunday.

“Very similar to St. Michael’s, they give away very few goals, they are a very physical side, an aggressive side.

“An advantage to St. Michael’s is previously St. Michael’s played an FAI semi-final in Cooke Park during Covid but now it is back to neutral venues and the game will be played in Ferrycarrig, the home of Wexford Youths.

“It’s a much bigger, wider pitch and I think that will suit St. Michael’s particularly with the likes of Jimmy Carr and having wide players like that as well whereas Gorey themselves play on quite a tight pitch.”