St. Michael’s aiming to claim 10th Munster Junior Cup today

It’s a big day for St. Michael’s as they chase their 10th Munster Junior Cup crown.

The Tipp Town side travel to Turners Cross in Cork City to take on Limerick’s Fairview Rangers in this year’s Munster Junior Cup final.

The Saints last won this cup in 2019 and hold the record for most Munster junior cups with nine.





Manager James Walsh says the two sides have plenty of history together:

“Yeah we have had some great battles with Fairview and 20 years ago it went to extra-time and we were 2-0 up and beaten 3-2 in an FAI final and we’ve played them in games where we’ve lost on penalties and we’ve beaten them.

“We played them in the semi-final last year and they beat us on penalties so that is how close it is and Saturday is no different.

“Saturday will be a really good game, a tough game, Fairview are chasing down the premier league title in Limerick and we’re doing the same in Tipperary so there’s two good teams and hopefully it will be a good occasion and we get over the line.”

Kick-off at Turners Cross is at 5pm.