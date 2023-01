A Tipperary school is aiming for a Munster title this afternoon.

St. Mary’s Nenagh are in the Munster senior B camogie final, where they play Coláiste an Phiarsiagh of Cork.

The Nenagh school will be looking to complete a Tipperary double in the A + B finals as Ursuline Thurles were victorious in last weekend’s A final.





Throw-in today is at 1.00pm in Bishopstown.