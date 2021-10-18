St. Mary’s hoping to continue “buzz around hurling” in Clonmel

St Mary’s advanced to the semi final of the Seamus O’Riain Cup with an hard fought extra time win over Thurles Sarsfields in Cashel yesterday.

It ended with a two point win, 1-21 to 1-19 after a game that ebbed and flowed throughout.

It was a hard won victory, a fact not lost on Mary’s manager Brendan Cagney:





“Yeah it was a really tough game and we just came out on the right side of it.

“We got the break of the ball, one or two subs, Niall Hoctor in particular, was very disappointed to be dropped but he came on and scored what was the insurance point so I’m delighted with that aspect of it.”

It was seen as a crucial victory for the Clonmel side and puts St. Mary’s into the semi final draw tonight along with Cashel King Cormacs, Killenaule and Templederry Kenyons.

“Already this year we have done something that the club hasn’t done in forty-odd years but we weren’t fancied to get out of the group, probably heavily tipped for relegation so this was the next step on the ladder.

“I suppose last week, the under 19s loss, while it was deserved was a bit of a kick because we felt we had a right chance.

“The following day we went out in Junior A so we were cognisant that we didn’t want the season to end on a whimper.

“now you’re in to a semi-final and the whole thing is lifted again hopefully.

“I’d love the chance for us to play in Semple Stadium and get a bit of a crowd going because there is a buzz in Clonmel at the moment over the hurling and I feel if we can get up there, anything can happen.

“We’re in with a chance, we’re in with a chance like everybody else.”

Those draws can be heard on tonight’s Extra Time program on Tipp FM.

Elsewhere there was disappointment for St Mary’s as they lost to Holycross Ballycahill in the under 17A county semi final.

Marys raced into a 2-3 to no score lead inside 7 minutes but 16 unanswered points from Holycross swung the momentum their way and Marys just could not get back into the game.

It ended Holycoss Ballycahill 1-25 to St. Mary’s 2-6

Holycoss Ballycahill will now meet Durles Og in an all Mid Tipp under-17 final.