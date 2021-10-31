‘Spectacular’ fireworks display to take place in Thurles this evening

A spectacular fireworks display will bring this year’s Halloween Arts Festival to a close tonight in Thurles.

Having been cancelled due to Covid last year this year’s festivities have proved extremely popular with people from across the county.

Committee chairman Jim Ryan says tonight’s fireworks at the rugby club have the full support of local Garda:





“They much prefer to see the fireworks taking place in the rugby club.

“It’s a very safe environment, they are legally let off by a fireworks company coming all the way down from Wicklow.

“They are safe, they are spectacular, people will love them, they enjoy them every single year and I can promise you, the fireworks will be extra special because obviously with covid we didn’t have a Halloween festival last year.

“To make up for that we are going to have a spectacular fireworks display at about quarter-past, half-past 8.”