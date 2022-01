There’s a handful of underage Gaelic Games taking place in Tipperary this afternoon.

Carrick is the venue of the South Under 21 A hurling final at 1 o’clock.

That’s the meeting of St. Mary’s and Mullinahone.





Also at 1pm, there’s an Under 17B football county semi-final.

That sees Galtee Rovers taking on Cahir in Bansha.

Meanwhile, in Camogie, the Minor C shield final sees Templemore taking on Moyle Rovers in The Ragg.

Throw-in there is at 11am.