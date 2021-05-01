Sonia O’Sullivan organises virtual 5k in memory of the late Gillian Ryan

Irish athletics legend Sonia O’Sullivan has organised a memorial race to be held tomorrow in memory of Horse & Jockey’s Gillian Ryan.

The 38-year-old, an experienced runner and friend of the 2000 Olympic medalist, died after getting into difficulty on the Comeragh Mountains two weeks ago.

In her memory, Sonia has organised ‘The Irishman Running Abroad Virtual 5k In Memory of Gillian Ryan’, starting at 9am Sunday morning.





It can be run in any location as part of the Strava running app.

A GoFundMe fundraiser by Gillian’s family for the South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association has also raised 19,000 euro so far.

The GoFundMe can be found here.