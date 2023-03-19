Software issues at traffic light on Clonmel road promised to be rectified by council

Software issues are causing traffic light sequencing problems on a Clonmel road.

The lights at Queen Street and Cashel Road Junction have been experiencing faults when it comes to timing creating concerns for motorists exiting the street.

Cllr. Richie Molloy highlighted the dangers at a recent meeting and was told the District Engineer is aware and the town foreman in recent weeks has been engaging with an external contractor.





This contractor is set to review the software, and identify any issues, with councillors assured it will be rectified as a priority.