Smith critical of keyboard warriors

The poll topper in the Roscrea Templemore LEA has spoken out about the online abuse he was subjected to in the local election campaign.

The first two candidates elected in the Local Electoral Area were based in Roscrea.

The area was at the centre of ten weeks of protests earlier this year following the arrival of International Protection Applicants to Racket Hall Hotel which had been the only hotel in the area.

Fianna Fáil’s Michael Smith and Shane Lee of the Lowry group were effectively at opposite sides of the debate on the issue

Michael Smith says his poll topping vote vindicates his stance.

“I think my vote is a silent majority – a vote for people who are decent. They know the hard work that I’ve put into this campaign. They know the hard work that I do on the ground.

When you’re trying to get people involved in politics and you see what happened to me – the online abuse, the malicious scandalous abuse of people who are faceless keyboard warriors.”