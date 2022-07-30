More smart bins unlikely in Thurles District

It is unlikely that more smart bins will be installed in Tipperary.

There were calls recently by councillors in the Thurles District for more to be brought into use with attention drawn to the fact that there was only one in the Littleton area.

However, the executive informed members that there was no more funding available even through the liter grant scheme and they weren’t hopeful that more would be coming down the line this year.





There were calls for other funding streams to be explored, while some have also called for the alerts for emptying the bins to be set at a lower level.