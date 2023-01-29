Slow start proves costly as Tipperary fall to Down in league opener

It was defeat for the Tipperary senior footballers in last night’s league opener in Semple Stadium.

David Power’s side lost to Down on a final score of 2-11 to 1-11 in their Division Three meeting.

A slow start for Tipperary saw them go in at the break 1-06 to 0-02 behind the Ulster side.





However, a second yellow card to Down’s centre back Niall McParland in the 40th minute allowed Tipperary to creep back into the game.

A mistake at the back allowed Down to get in for a goal and extend their lead to seven points again before Teddy Doyle responded with a goal of his own.

The Premier however couldn’t reduce the deficit to less than two points at any point on the second half and the Ulster men went on to record a three point victory.

Speaking after the game, David Power says the first half performance from his side proved costly:

“If you go back to the first half, we were just at sea.

“We were too slow, we were going across, we were too passive in our play, it was just very very slow.

“Once we got going and pressing Down, I thought we were very good and we probably left a couple of more chances behind us as well.”